Georgios Caraolis

(from Larnaca, Cyprus)

22.07.1937– 16.06.2022

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather Georgios Caraolis who passed away on Thursday 16th June 2022. He leaves behind his children Costas, Anna and Maria, son-in-law Andrew, grandchildren,

and great-grandson. He also leaves his brothers, nieces and nephews and their families. He will be missed. The funeral service will take place at 2pm on Thursday 7th July 2022

at St Mary’s Church, 21 Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. The burial will follow at 3.30pm, at Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Road NW7 1NB. Floral tributes are welcome and can be sent to Churchills Funeral Directors, 263 East Barnet Road EN4 8SX by 12pm on the day of

the funeral – or please call florist on 01707 876 357 to arrange.

Rest in peace Dad

Γεώργιος Καραολής

(από Λάρνακα Κύπρου)

﻿Με θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του πατέρα, παππού και προπάππου μας Γεώργιος Καραολής που έφυγε από τη ζωή την Πέμπτη 16 Ιουνίου 2022. Αφήνει πίσω τα παιδιά του Κώστα, Άννα, Μαρία, τον γαμπρό του Ανδρέα, εγγόνια και δισέγγονο. Αφήνει επίσης τα αδέρφια του, τα ανίψια και τις οικογένειές τους. Θα μας λείψει πολύ. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 14:00μμ, την Πέμπτη 7 Ιουλίου 2022 στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, 21 Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. Η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει στις 15.30μμ στο κοιμητήριο του Hendon, Holders Hill Road NW7 1NB. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα και μπορούν να σταλούν στους υπεύθυνους κηδειών Churchills, 263 East Barnet Road EN4 8SX έως τις 12μμ την ημέρα της κηδείας – ή καλέστε τον ανθοπωλείο στο 01707 876 357 για να κανονίσετε. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη μπαμπά

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family