ELENI VARNAVA

(from Trikomo, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother Eleni Varnava who passed away on Friday 27-05-2022, at the age of 83. She leaves behind her son Varnava, daughter Maria, daughter-in-law Maro, four grandchildren, Stavros, Natalia, Anna-Maria, Alexandros, and brothers Fano, Tasoula and Yiannaki. The funeral will be held on Monday 13 June 2022, at 13.00pm, at St Lazarus and Apostle Andrew Church, Rutland Road, Forest Gate, London E7 8PQ and burial at Forest Park Cemetery & Crematorium, Forest Road, Hainault, Essex, IG6 3HP. Wake will be given at the family home in Barking. For those who wish, instead of flowers, they can make donations to the box in the church for the British Heart Foundation

ΕΛΕΝΗ ΒΑΡΝΑΒΑ

(από το Τρίκωμο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρα Ελένη Βαρνάβα η οποία απεβίωσε την Παρασκευή 27-05-2022, σε ηλικία 83 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τον γιο της Βαρνάβα, κόρη Μαρία, νύφη Μάρω, τέσσερα εγγόνια, Σταύρο, Ναταλία, Άννα-Μαρία, Αλέξανδρο και αδέλφια Φανo, Τασούλα και Γιαννάκη. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Δευτέρα 13 Ιουνίου 2022, στη 13.00μμ, στην Εκκλησία του Αγίου Λαζάρου και Αποστόλου Ανδρέα, Rutland Road, Forest Gate, London E7 8PQ και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Forest Park Cemetery & Crematorium, Forest Road, Hainault, Essex, IG6 3HP. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο σπίτι της οικογένειας στο Barking. Για όσους επιθυμούν, αντί́ για λουλούδια, μπορούν να κάνουν δωρεές στο κουτί που θα βρίσκεται στην εκκλησία για το British Heart Foundation.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family.