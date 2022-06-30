Despina Antoniades

(Omodos Limassol, Cyprus)

23.01.1940 – 12.06.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Despina Antoniades on Sunday 12th June 2022, at the age of 82. She leaves behind her son Victor, family, and friends. Despina was born in the village in Limassol where she grew up and became a secondary school teacher. Despina was a loving mother and wife who dedicated her life to her family. She had a very caring and loving nature. She was well established within the community where herself and her late husband Chrysos built a life together in the UK for their family. She will be dearly missed by everyone.

The funeral took place on Wednesday 29th June 2022, at 12.30pm, at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2 Logan Road N9 0LP, and burial at 14.30pm, at Enfield Crematorium & Cemetery, Great Cambridge Road Enfield EN1 4DS.

Δέσποινα Αντωνιάδη

(Όμοδος Λεμεσού, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Δέσποινας Αντωνιάδη την Κυριακή 12 Ιουνίου 2022, σε ηλικία 82 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω της τον γιο της Βίκτωρ, οικογένεια και φίλους. Η Δέσποινα γεννήθηκε στο χωριό της Λεμεσού όπου μεγάλωσε και έγινε δασκάλα δευτεροβάθμιας εκπαίδευσης. Η Δέσποινα ήταν μια στοργική μητέρα και σύζυγος που αφιέρωσε τη ζωή της στην οικογένειά της. Είχε μια πολύ περιποιητική και στοργική φύση. Καθιερώθηκε καλά στην κοινότητα όπου η ίδια και ο αείμνηστος σύζυγός της Χρυσός έχτισαν μια κοινή ζωή στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο για την οικογένειά τους. Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους.

Η κηδεία της τελέσθηκε την Τετάρτη 29 Ιουνίου 2022, στις 12.30 μ.μ., στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, 2 Logan Road N9 0LP και η ταφή στις 14.30 μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του Enfield Crematorium & Cemetery, Great Cambridge Road Enfield EN1 4DS.



Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family