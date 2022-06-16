Angela Loizou

(from Komi Kebir (Famagusta)

03.03.1940 – 02.06.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful, precious wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, friend Angela Loizou on Thursday 2nd June 2022, at the age of 82. She leaves behind two daughters and son-in-laws, Androulla and Craig and Maria and Andrew, six grandchildren, Paniko, Nikki, Angelina, Nicole, Katie and Adam and three great grandchildren, Yasmin, Eren and Mia-Rose.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 22nd June 2022, at 12:30 pm, at The Twelve Apostles in Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Bureul and burial at 14:30pm, at New Southgate Cemetery. The wake will be held at the Fishmongers Arms, Winchmore Hill Road, Southgate N14 6AD. Should anyone wish to donate there will be a collection box for the Peace Hospice Care, who cared for our beloved mum at home.

Άντζελα Λοΐζου

(από το Κώμη Κεπήρ, Αμμόχωστος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της υπέροχης και πολύτιμης συζύγου, μητέρας, γιαγιάς, προγιαγιάς και φίλης Άντζελας Λοΐζου, την Πέμπτη 2 Ιουνίου 2022, σε ηλικία 82 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τις δύο κόρες της και τους γαμπρούς, Ανδρούλλα και Craig, Μαρία και Άντριου, έξι εγγόνια, Πανίκο, Νίκη, Αντζελίνα, Νικόλ, Καίτη και Άνταμ και τρία δισέγγονα Γιασμίν, Έρεν και Mia-Rose.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 22 Ιουνίου 2022, στις 12:30μ.μ., στην εκκλησία των Δώδεκα Αποστόλων, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Bureul και η ταφή στις 14:30μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Fishmongers Arms, Winchmore Hill Road, Southgate N14 6AD. Εάν κάποιος επιθυμεί να κάνει δωρεά, θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί συλλογής για το Peace Hospice Care, που φρόντιζε την αγαπημένη μας μαμά στο σπίτι.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

