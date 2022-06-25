Androulla Kasapi

(from Trachoni Kythreas, Cyprus)

﻿10.11.1936 – 10.06.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law Androulla Kasapi. She leaves behind her daughter Irene, son-in-law Neil and grandson Zacharia. The funeral is to be held at 1 pm on 7th July at the Greek Orthodox Church of The Holy Trinity & St Luke, Park Approach, Birmingham, B23 7SJ and the

burial at The Witton Cemetery (Ridgeway entrance), B23 7AE. The wake to be held at Goals Perry Barr Tameside Park, B42 2UB. Instead of flowers we are asking for donations

to Cancer Research UK and / or Marie Curie. Androulla loved her family and her animals with all her heart and will always be missed.

Ανδρούλλα Κασάπη

(από το Τραχώνι Κυθρέας, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και πεθεράς Ανδρούλλας Κασάπη. Αφήνει πίσω την κόρη της Ειρήνη, τον γαμπρό της Neil και τον εγγονό της Ζαχαρία. Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί στη 1 μμ και ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του The Witton Cemetery (είσοδος Ridgeway), B23 7AE. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Goals Perry Barr Tameside Park, B42 2UB. Αντί για λουλούδια παρακαλούμε να κάνετε δωρεές στο Cancer Research UK and / or Marie Curie. Η Ανδρούλλα αγαπούσε την οικογένειά της και τα ζώα της με όλη της την καρδιά και θα μας λείψει για πάντα.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

