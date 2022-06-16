Cliff Vassiliou-Partasides

(Ayioi Omoloyites, Nicosia)

20-03-1936 – 24.05.2022

﻿ With immense love and deep emotion, we announce the passing of our beloved Cliff Vassiliou-Partasides, on Tuesday 24th May 2022, at the age of 86. He leaves behind his wife Penny, his three sons Daniel, Marcus, Simon and their wife’s, seven grandchildren, also his sister Yiota, brothers Totis, Doros, and Bambos. The funeral will take place on Thursday 23rd June 2022, at 1pm, at All Saints Church the Green Croxley Green WD3 3HD, and burial at Woodcock Hill Cemetery Harefield Road Rickmansworth WD3, at 2.30pm. The wake will be held at Harefield United Football Club Preston Park Breakspear Road N, UB9 6NE. In his memory, in lieu of flowers, we are inviting well-wishers to donate to the Peace Hospice Care charity. You can donate at https://cliffvassiliou.muchloved.com/

Please contact Simon on 07535 467516

or [email protected] with any questions.

﻿Γλαύκος Βασιλείου-Παρτασίδης

(Αγίοι Ομολογητές, Λευκωσίας)

﻿ ﻿Με απέραντη αγάπη και βαθιά συγκίνηση ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Γλαύκου Βασιλείου-Παρτασίδη την Τρίτη 24 Μαΐου 2022, σε ηλικία 86 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Πένυ, τους τρεις γιους του Ντανιέλ, Μάρκο και Σάιμον και τους σύζυγό τους, επτά εγγόνια, την αδελφή του Γιώτα και τα αδέρφια του Τώτης, Δώρος και Μπάμπος. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 23 Ιουνίου 2022, στη 13:00μμ, στην εκκλησία All Saints Church the Green Croxley Green WD3 3HD, και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Woodcock Hill Cemetery Harefield Road Rickmansworth WD3, στις 14:30μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Harefield United Football Club Preston Park Breakspear Road N, UB9 6NE.

Στη μνήμη του, αντί για λουλούδια, προσκαλούμε να συνεισφέρετε στη φιλανθρωπική οργάνωση Peace Hospice Care. Μπορείτε επίσης να κάνετε την δωρεά σας online στο https://cliffvassiliou.muchloved.com/ Επικοινωνήστε με τον Simon στο 07535 467516 ή στο [email protected] για οποιαδήποτε απορία ή πληροφορία.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

