Eleni Giafa

(from Klirou, Cyprus)

02.10.1928 – 28.05.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Eleni Giafa, on the 28th of May 2022. Eleni was much loved by her family and all who knew her and will be greatly missed. She leaves behind her two daughters, Demetra and Anna and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 15th June 2022, at 12pm, at St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 3 Berkeley Street, Liverpool, L8 1XB. Followed by internment at Thornton Garden of Rest, Lydiate Lane, Liverpool, L23 1TP.

Ελένη Γιάφα

(από Κλήρου, Κύπρος)

02.10.1928 – 28.05.2022

Με μεγάλη μας λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Ελένης Γιάφα, στις 28 Μαΐου 2022. Η Ελένη αγαπήθηκε πολύ από την οικογένειά της και όλους όσοι τη γνώρισαν και θα μας λείψει πολύ. Αφήνει πίσω της τις δύο κόρες της, τη Δήμητρα και την Άννα, τα εγγόνια, τα δισέγγονά, οικογένεια και φίλους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 15 Ιουνίου 2022, στις 12 μ.μ., στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Νικολάου, 3 Berkeley Street, Liverpool, L8 1XB. Ακολουθεί η παρηγοριά στο Thornton Garden of Rest, Lydiate Lane, Liverpool, L23 1TP.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family