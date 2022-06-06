We sadly announce that Cyprus’ Minister of Labour and Social Insurance Zeta Emilianidou has passed away at the age of 67 today Monday 6th June 2022

Zeta Emilianidou suffered a cerebral aneurysm on Sunday night 15th May 2022 and was transported to the Hygeia Hospital in Athens, where she underwent surgery.

Zeta Emilianidou (Greek: Ζέτα Αιμιλιανίδου), was a Cypriot lawyer and politician, since 4 April 2013 Minister of Labour and Social Security of Cyprus in the first and second cabinet of Nicos Anastasiades. She was an independent, not forming part of any political party.

Zeta Emilianidou was born in Nicosia, and got a degree in Laws by the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and a master’s degree in Marketing by the Cyprus Institute of Marketing. She started in a Bar in 1978, and participated in the negotiation of the entrance of Cyprus to the European Union in 2004 in the Customs and Excise fields.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family.