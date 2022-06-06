It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Andreas Loizides .. Andrea’s was a kind and wonderful man. Deepest sympathy to all the family…

Andreas’ family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener , 519-749-8467 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

The Funeral service will be held at St. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 527 Bridgeport Rd. Kitchener on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11am.

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Ανδρέα Λοϊζίδη. Ο Andrea’s ήταν ένας ευγενικός και υπέροχος άνθρωπος. Θερμά συλλυπητήρια σε όλη την οικογένεια…

Η οικογένεια του Ανδρέα θα δεχθεί συγγενείς και φίλους στο Henry Walser, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener , 519-749-8467 από τις 6:00 μ.μ. έως τις 20:00 την Τρίτη, 7 Ιουνίου 2022.

Η κηδεία θα είναι στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία των Αγίων Πέτρου και Παύλου, 527 Bridgeport Rd. Kitchener την Τετάρτη 8 Ιουνίου 2022 στις 11 π.μ

Passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, June 04, 2022 at the age of 83. Devoted husband to Julia, loving father to Tasia and Chris. Proud “Pappou” who cherished his six grandchildren, Julian, Adrian, Damian and Julia, Timos and Antrea. Predeceased by his parents, George and Despina. Andreas will also be lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and their families. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Remembered as a kind and compassionate man who always put the needs of others before his own.

For those unable to attend the service, you are welcome to view via livestream at ­https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Interment Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo.

Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Andreas’ memorial.

Parikiaki extends thrir condolences to the family