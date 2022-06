Along with his paternal wishes His Eminence presented the students with end-of-the-year certificates and thanked the Very Revd Protopresbyter Fr. Joseph Paliouras, Head of the School, and the associate teachers for their dedication and commitment to the teaching of the Byzantine ecclesiastical music.

The event was also attended by His Eminence Metropolitan Athanasios of Colognia, His Grace Bishop Iakobos of Claudiopolis, Reverend Clergy of the Holy Archdiocese as well as students and their parents. The event was followed by a reception in a festive atmosphere.

More information about the School of Byzantine Music here: www.thyateira.org.uk/archdiocese/school-of-byzantine-music/www.thyateira.org.uk/archdiocese/school-of-byzantine-music/

Tel: 02088814740

E-mail: [email protected]

Photos Alexios Gennaris