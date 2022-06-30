REGANADA (GREEK BRUSCHETTA)

Reganada (Greek Bruschetta), takes its name from rigani (oregano) and is a speciality of the beautiful islands of Kefalonia and Lefkada.

Bruschetta is pronounced ‘bru-ske-tta’ in Italy and is a classic Italian appetizer of grated top-quality, fresh, ripe tomatoes, served on toasted slices of Sourdough bread. If you prepare the tomatoes in advance, remove from the fridge 30 minutes before serving. You can add crumbled feta, chopped Kalamata olives, and capers on top too and enjoy at any summer gathering with friends and family.

Ingredients (makes 6):

1 loaf of the best quality bread, Greek, Cypriot, Sourdough or rustic Tuscan or Pugliese

8-10 of the juiciest, ripe tomatoes

Maldon sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 large garlic clove

A little balsamic vinegar

Extra virgin olive oil

Fresh sprigs of oregano, to garnish

Method:

Wash and cut the tomatoes in half, grate them, collecting the pulp in a bowl and throw away the skin.

Place the pulp in a sieve over another bowl and allow to rest for 15 minutes to drain the liquid. Keep the liquid – you can make sauces and soups.

Place the pulp in a bowl, season with a little sea salt and pepper and put to one side – do not refrigerate.

Slice the bread diagonally, approximately 2cm thick and 8cm wide. Char on both sides on a griddle pan or lightly toast them.

Slice the garlic clove in half, rub over the charred bread applying good pressure.

Put a couple of spoonfuls of the tomato over the bread and generously drizzle with olive oil and a few drops of vinegar.

Decorate with fresh oregano leaves and eat immediately, adding more Malden salt and freshly ground black pepper on top if required.