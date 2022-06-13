Huge congratulations to Juliet Demetriou from the Community Outreach team who won a national Silver Award The Pearson National Teaching Awards @TheTeachingAwards with the chance of Gold.

Juliet from the North Star Community Trust at WoodPecker Hall Academy in Enfield was honoured with 2022 silver winner of the Pearson National teaching Award for unsung hero and was also interviewed by BBC TV .

Juliet is pictured with Awards CEO Mary Palmer who visited the school.

Juliet is born in London brought up in Wood Green and now lives in Edmonton, her parents from Argaki, Morphou and Kondea. She studied late in life after looking after her three children. She progressed to nursery school teacher and then moved into adult community outreach within the same school. Juliet has set up community links such as free workshops , courses, activities a library, free food all within the school for the community.

She kept it going through the covid pandemic ensuring there was help and support for vulnerable families she has now been proposed for the Gold Award.

The Awards honour exceptional teaching, and culminate in a glittering awards ceremony televised by the BBC.

Our vision is a teaching profession with high morale and a society that values and celebrates the great work that takes place every day