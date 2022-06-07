Harry Theochari who was recently appointed Maritime London Chair recieves an OBE in the The Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours List 2022

He was a Senior Consultant at Norton Rose Fulbright, Theochari is an experienced maritime and asset finance lawyer, with a host of industry awards and multiple recognitions for his influence across the industry.

“Harry Theochari has great commercial experience, but he is also very well known in the UK and internationally. He has excellent ties within the UK government and, importantly, is passionate about Maritime London and its objectives.

HM The Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours List 2022 marks the public service of individuals across the UK in celebration of Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.