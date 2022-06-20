Bean Salad / Φασόλια βραστά σαλάτα

‘Φασούλι το φασούλι γεμίζει το σακούλι’ – this is a phrase Cypriots and Greeks use, young and old, when eating beans.

A substantial, healthy salad that can be served as a main course with tinned tuna fish, sardines, anchovies or olives, and traditionally with a large onion, or as an accompaniment to main dishes, especially fish. It can be served warm or cold.

Ingredients (serves 4):

225g (8oz) cannellini or white kidney beans soaked in water overnight

2-3 celery stalks, chopped

Salt and ground black pepper

For serving:

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

8-10 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

Virgin olive oil

Fresh lemon juice

Flat leafed parsley, chopped

Salt

Method:

Drain the soaked beans, place in a medium saucepan covered with water and bring to the boil, then simmer for ten minutes.

Drain again to remove the toxins from the beans, cover with fresh cold water and bring to the boil, adding the celery and ½ tsp salt so the beans stay whole and do not disintegrate. Cover and simmer until tender but still have a bite to them.

Drain leaving about ½ cup of the water and place in a bowl, season, add the onions, tomatoes and parsley.

Drizzle enough olive oil and lemon juice to your taste. Serve warm or cold. I like to add thinly sliced radishes or green peppers for the contrast and crunch.

Enjoy!