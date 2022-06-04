The cast of Mamma Mia includes the Musical are parade

The pageant will weave its way through London on open-topped buses recapturing each decade of the Queen’s reign.

The musical performers will appear on their own float in the “Time of Our Lives” section of the carnival.

The cast includes Alexandros Beshonges born in Cyprus now living in the UK.

They’ve been working on a smaller, more compact version of what they do on stage, featuring a collection of ABBA’s finest 1970s hits, to be performed for more than an hour on the float.

