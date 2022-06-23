Detectives investigating a gunpoint street robbery in Leyton have charged three men.

[A] Ahmed Bana – 25 (18.04.97) of Hale Gardens, N17, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of an imitation firearm whilst committing a schedule 1 offence.

[B] Nurul Amin – 24 (02.03.98) of Cavendish Road, N4, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

[C] Dante Campbell – 20 (09.01.02) of Denmark Road, N8, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of an imitation firearm whilst committing a schedule 1 offence, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of ammunition for a firearm without certificate.

All three are due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 23 June.

An investigation was launched after police were called at 21:15hrs on Monday, 18 April to High Road in Leyton.

The victim, a man aged in his 30s, was approached by two males who threatened him with a gun before stealing his watch and fleeing.