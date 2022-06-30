Theresa Villiers, MP for Chipping Barnet and long-time supporter of Cyprus, has praised the Cypriot Wine Festival & Business Expo after visiting the show on its return from a two year Covid absence.

“This is a brilliant event for the Cypriot community in London,” Theresa said during her visit.

“I am so pleased to be back at this great occasion for my Cypriot constituents,” she continued. “I know this is one of the biggest and most popular Cypriot cultural events outside of Cyprus and it is great that this festival is back now Covid restrictions have lifted and we can gather together once again. I would like to thank the Parikiaki newspaper, and its Managing Director, Bambos Charalambous – without their support, none of this would be possible.

“I very much enjoyed my visit to the festival. It was really good to hear from Cypriot-run businesses such as Cytel UK Telecom. It was an honour to attend the opening ceremony alongside His Excellency, the Cyprus High Commissioner Mr Andreas Kakouris, where we heard speeches from Bambos from Parikiaki and Nikos Ioannou, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of AKEL.

“As chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Events, I visit a number of festivals and expos and I am really impressed with the what I have seen today during my visit. I can see why this is such an important date in the calendar for the Cypriot community in London.

“I have campaigned for freedom and unity for Cyprus for many years. I will always support my Cypriots in their efforts to secure a just, lasting and balanced settlement to reunite their island. This festival is just one of countless events I have attended over the years to show my support for my Cypriot constituents and to understand their concerns and priorities. I do not believe that any other current MP can match my record of commitment to the Cyprus cause.”

Established in 1982, and inspired by the Limassol Wine Festival which was traditionally held every year at the end of the grape harvest, the Cypriot Wine Festival takes place Lee Valley Athletics Centre, under the auspices of the Cyprus High Commission. It runs for two days, welcoming around 10,000 visitors to sample Cypriot wine and food, to meet and network with Cypriot businesses, and to see performances of music, song and dance.