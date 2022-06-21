The European Commission has announced additional 2.5 million euros for the support of the work of the Technical Committee for Cultural Heritage in Cyprus between the years 2022 and 2025.

The press release says that the support programme of the Commission for the Turkish Cypriot community continues to offer help towards the goal for the reunification of Cyprus and in the framework of these efforts, the Commission has signed a new agreement to the support of the Technical Committee for Cultural Heritage in Cyprus.

Since 2012 the European Commission has the most significant contribution to the works of the Committee which exceeds 24 million euro.

Together with the UNDP, the Technical Committee has until today restored, preserved, structurally supported 102 monuments of cultural heritage in the whole island, it concludes.