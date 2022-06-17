The Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit the Republic of Cyprus and the Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia between Monday 20th and Wednesday 22nd June, according to the British High Commission.

During the visit, they will celebrate the ties of friendship between the United Kingdom and Cyprus, as fellow member states of the Commonwealth, and show support for the British Armed Forces based overseas.

It is also noted that the Earl and Countess will be received by President Anastasiades and the First Lady, and attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Cyprus, Mr Stephen Lillie CMG, to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Furthermore, they will recognise the UK’s contribution to the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), visit the UN Buffer Zone and hear more about the wider UN mission in Cyprus.

The High Commission’s announcement also says that as a champion of the UN’s Women, Peace and Security agenda, the Countess will meet a diverse range of women and young people from across the island, including the Cypriot members of the Women Mediators Across the Commonwealth network and participants in the UN and British Council ‘Young Leaders in Action’ programme, to hear more about civil society’s contribution to peace and community building in Cyprus, while the Earl will also meet students from across the island who are working towards their Bronze, Silver and Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Finally, it is said that the Earl and Countess of Wessex will meet British Armed Forces and their families currently based at the Sovereign Base Areas, and will learn more about their roles and contributions to current operations.

