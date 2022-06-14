The Cyprus Community Festival is finally back! Join us and experience the rich culture, food and entertainment of Cyprus.

Presented by the Cyprus Community of SA, the festival commences at 5:30pm on Saturday 18 June and extends from 11am Sunday 19 June.

Featuring;

Cultural demonstrations

Dancing performances from our very own community dancing groups of adults and children in traditional costumes

Live music

Plentiful delicious Cypriot food, drinks and sweets

All-day entertainment for all the family and a children’s play area.

We look forward to seeing you all there