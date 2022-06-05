TFL are advising customers to avoid travelling tomorrow, Monday 6 June.

Severe disruption across the network is expected from start of service until 08:00 on Tuesday morning, with many stations closed, especially those in central and south London. This is due to RMT strike action in London Underground stations.

Train services will still run but will only be stopping at stations that are open, which could change throughout the day due to staffing levels.

If travel cannot be avoided, please travel after 08:00 and complete journeys by 18:00. On Tuesday 7 June, some stations may still be closed at the beginning of the day and you are advised to travel after 08:00.

Further details can be found on their website

Also until Sunday 10 July, RMT industrial action will be taking place across various London Underground stations. Between these dates, journeys may be impacted by short notice station closures.

Although they said they are doing everything they can to keep stations open, please allow more time for your journey, check before you travel or use Journey Planner to plan your journey.