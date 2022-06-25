A rain storm in Cyprus during the early hours of Saturday helped to extinguish a fire in Kantara, in the Turkish-occupied areas of the island, raging since Tuesday. The UNSG’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Colin Stewart, expressed appreciation to Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades and the Greek Cypriot side and thanked, the UK, Israel and Turkey for the help they provided to put out the fire.

Director of the Department of Forests, Charalampos Alexandrou, told CNA that “while it was scheduled for us to send today as well aircraft of the Republic of Cyprus for help, were were informed at around 6.00am this morning that the fire has been completely extinguished and there is no need for help.”

He added that the fire was put out due to the rainfall.

Meanwhile the UN in Cyprus said in a post on their Twitter account that “top UN official in Cyprus, Colin Stewart, appreciates efforts made by @AnastasiadesCY and the Greek Cypriot community to help the Turkish Cypriot community battle fires; and thanks the UK, Israel and Türkiye for their support to @ersinrtatar and all those affected.”