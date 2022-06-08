Statements by Andreas Mavroyiannis following AKEL Pancyprian Conference decision to support his independent candidacy:

AKEL’s support opens up prospects of broad dynamics with winning horizons

AKEL’s support opens up prospects for a broad momentum with winning horizons, independent candidate in the upcoming presidential elections, Andreas Mavroyiannis, pointed out in a statement.

Mavroyiannis thanked AKEL and its people warmly for their decision, after the completion of the inter-party procedures on Sunday, with the decision taken by the extraordinary AKEL Pancyprian Conference to support his candidacy in the upcoming presidential elections next February.