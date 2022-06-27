On your marks; get set; GO!

Students from St Andrew the Apostle Greek Orthodox School in Barnet retuned to the athletics track on Wednesday 22 June 2022 for the school’s Sports Day, one of the highlights of the school’s extra-curricular activities.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the event returned to the Lee Valley Athletics Centre where a range of track and field activities took place in the glorious sunshine that graced North London. To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee a mixed relay event was introduced with Platinum medals added to the traditional Gold, Silver and Bronze.

As an inclusive school, plans ensured that all students were able to take part and have an opportunity to experience taking part in an athletics event on first class facilities.

The event was organised by the PE department, led by Head of Department, Mr Rob Browell, who commented, “We are exceptionally proud of all our students who competed in the 2022 Sports Day, the determination and resilience shown by students was brilliant throughout all events. The results were exceptional. Students have been working hard this term to ensure they were ready for the events and there were some amazing performances on the day, with several school records broken.”

Head of School Mr Mike Michael said, “It was amazing day for our students who demonstrated a fantastic attitude in terms of supporting each other, but also highlights the amazing sporting abilities of our students in track and field events. Being able to provide students with opportunities like this brings the school community together.”

