Join us for the third and final online discussion session from our three part series where you can share ideas on steps we can take collectively to ensure everyone in Islington lives in an environment that supports a healthy life. You will also have a chance to hear from local and regional experts in a range of fields about how we can make real change in Islington’s unique context.

🎟️ Sign up now: ️ https://orlo.uk/g5Iw0