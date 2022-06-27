Rooftop concert in Haringey anyone? 🤩🎤🎹🎸🎵

In a moment of ‘frustration and inspiration’, after his tour was cancelled due to #lockdown local #SingerSongwriter James Riley Music took to a #Tottenham rooftop to perform a socially distanced live concert for his neighbours. This led to:

✅ A series of 30 live-streamed rooftop concerts

✅ National media coverage

✅ Backing from the Arts Council

✅ Inspiring a mural on Belmont Avenue #N17

✅ Over £45k raised for UK food banks

✅ The formation of a new band @rooftopassembly

Find out more in the #Summer2022 issue of #HaringeyPeople magazine: www.haringey.gov.uk/HP

Photo credits: Fran Hales and David Corio





