AKEL participated in Saturday’s mass and militant protest march against the government’s plans for the future of Akamas. AKEL leadership militants and MP’s joined the protesters who marched to the Presidential Palace from a gathering outside the Interior Ministry.

AKEL has long opposed the government’s plans seeking to serve powerful private interests. We will continue, inside and outside Parliament, to oppose these plans and mobilise people against the new government scheming and machinations against the environment and nature.

The Akamas peninsula is unique and for precisely that reason must be protected, whilst also safeguarding the rights of owners of local community land and communities of the area.

The government’s Revised Local Plan for the Akamas Peninsula was denounced by the protesters.