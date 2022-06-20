Peter Andre marked son Junior’s 17th birthday this week by buying him his first pair of wheels.

In an Instagram post, Junior revealed his father gifted him a £25,000 Audi with a personalised number plate spelling out his name, and said it was the car of his dreams.

In the snap, Junior is sat on the bonnet of the flash black vehicle holding the keys; he wrote: “Couldn’t be more grateful right now. I’m releasing my debut single ‘SLIDE’ this Friday 17th June and my dad just got me the car of my dreams.”

Peter commented on the post: “My son. So proud in every way. You deserve all of it. So happy you love your present.”