Queen’s: Matteo Berrettini beats Filip Krajinovic to retain titleMatteo Berrettini underlined his Wimbledon credentials by beating Filip Krajinovic to claim the Queen’s title for a second year in a row.

The Italian second seed put in another strong serving performance to beat Serbia’s Krajinovic 7-5 6-4.

Berrettini has now won 20 of his past 21 grass-court matches, with his sole defeat coming against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last year.

“There’s too many emotions – I want to cry,” the 26-year-old said

The world number 10 has now claimed back-to-back titles, having beaten Andy Murray to win the Stuttgart Open last week.

Berrettini only returned to the tour in Stuttgart last week after having surgery on his right hand and admitted he had not been sure what form he would find.

He struck his chest in celebration and roared to the crowd after converting his first match point with an ace out wide.

He then went over to celebrate with his father, who flew in to London for the match, and his team, who covered him in water in celebration.