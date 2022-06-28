Next Weekend is Hoddesdon Fire Station Open Day
July 2nd – 10am till 4pm
Come down to Hoddesdon Fire Station and see demonstrations from Loki & Reqs the Fire Investigation Dogs, Road Traffic Collision Rescues and Hot Oil Fires.
Have a look around the Ariel Ladder Platform, Rescue Support Vehicle and Command Support Vehicle.
We’ll also have Water Hose Games, Face Painting, Fancy Dress, Food & Drink and so much more…
