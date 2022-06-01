Legendary Greek Cypriot superstar Anna Vissi is back with a new single,

Titled Aima, the dynamic, passionate number is penned and composed by none other than Nikos Karvelas.

The track features Daphne Lawrence with lyrics that she wrote herself.

Aima, released by Panik Gold, is produced by Ripen and Gkal and is accompanied by an equally powerful and impressive music video, directed by Dimitris Preve and featuring Despina Lagoudaki, Antoine Pitoulidou, Amalia Liouta, Adam Khalil and Bill Roxenos.

In the video clip, Anna captivates her audience, wearing haute couture creations from fashion houses Thierry Mugler, Jean-Paul Gaultier and Paco Rabanne.

Specifically, her body embraces a Thierry Mugler one-piece suit while Saint Laurent’s high heels complete the look. Then there’s the red hot set by Jean Paul Gaultier, paired with Zara heels and a red bucket hat. And finally, she dons a long black Paco Rabanne gown with embroidered pearls on the neck and sleeves.

Anna is currently on tour in North America with concerts in Los Angeles, Chicago, Vaughan, Atlantic City, Montreal, Hollywood, Boston and New York.

Last month, she wowed the Greek and Cypriot communities of Australia, performing in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.