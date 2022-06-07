New Salamis Pre Season fixtures:

Saturday 9th July v Wingate & Finchley FC Away at Barnet Lane, 12.00pm kick off

Tuesday 12th July v West Essex Fc 7.30pm Away at Wadham Lodge, Walthamstow

Saturday 16th July v Real Bedford 2.00pm Ko at Enfield Grammar School 3G

Tuesday 19th July Away v Buckhurst Hill FC 7.30pm Ko at Roding Lane, Buckhurst Hill.

Saturday 23rd July home v Broadfields Utd 2.00pm Ko at Enfield Grammar School 3G

Saturday 30th July Away v Tring Athletic 3.00pm Ko at Pendley Sports Centre, Cow Lane, Tring.

Tuesday 2nd August v Haringey Boro FC, 7.45pm Ko, Coles Park, White Hart Lane N17 7JP