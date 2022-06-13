Earlier this year, the Metropolitan Police asked young people in the borough their thoughts about crime and whether they felt safe. In response to the feedback they received, the Council installed cameras in Chase Gardens, London Road and Lincoln Road in Enfield Town.

The cameras are linked to the Enfield Council’s borough’s control room which monitors the hundreds of CCTV cameras across Enfield which play a vital role in reducing crime and disorder and keeping residents safe.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety & Cohesion, Cllr Gina Needs, said: “We want to keep our residents safe, and just as importantly make sure they feel safe.

“Enfield Council has listened to young people’s concern about crime, reviewed the places they said they did not feel as safe as they wanted to, and has done something about it by installing CCTV cameras – to provide a visual deterrent to criminals and reassurance to law abiding people.

“We will continue to work with residents of all ages to develop practical solutions to the concerns they raise so that we can continue to build a better, safer, more inclusive borough for everyone.”