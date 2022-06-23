On the 74th anniversary of the arrival of the #Windrush generation into the UK, we’re celebrating their incredible contribution to life in Haringey and the UK as a whole.
This morning, Mayor of Haringey Cllr Gina Adamou raised the Windrush Day flag at George Meehan House, accompanied by members of the Windrush community.
Thanks to St Thomas Moore Catholic School choir for their amazing musical accompaniment!
Explore events, resources and projects celebrating the Windrush legacy in Haringey by visiting www.haringey.gov.uk/national-windrush-day