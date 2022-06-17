A man has been remanded in custody having been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm following an incident in Waltham Cross on Tuesday (14 June).

Police were called at just after 10.30am to reports of a man with a weapon at an address in Trinity Lane and another man having been shot in the hand.

Georgo Asllani, aged 57, of Peregrin Road, Waltham Abbey, was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm. He appeared at Stevenage Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday 16 June) where he was remanded in custody. He is next due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on 18 July.

Broxbourne Chief Inspector Jason Finnegan said: “Officers, including armed response officers, attended the scene immediately and the man was swiftly arrested. The weapon has been located.

“The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his hand and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“I’d like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident between people known to each other.”

