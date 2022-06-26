Detectives are investigating a fatal collision in Haringey

Police were called at around 00:30hrs on Sunday, 26 June, to a report of a van in collision with a pedestrian in Northumberland Park near the junction with Trulock Road, N17.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the pedestrian – a 62-year-old man – was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are in the process of informing his next of kin.

The driver of the van did not stop at the scene. Following a police investigation, the van was found a short distance away. A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested and taken into police custody.

Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 266/26JUN22.