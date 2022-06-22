Residents across Haringey are set to benefit from a major transformation in adult learning services with the launch of council-run Haringey Learns.

Formerly known as Haringey Adult Learning Service (HALS), the rebrand will see a number of positive changes and concludes a digital improvement project which has seen £700k investment of funding by the Mayor of London and Haringey Council.

This significant amount of funding is helping transform the service into an innovative and inclusive learning environment with state-of-the-art IT suites, software and hardware upgrades in all classrooms, installing livestreaming equipment, creating a mobile digital classroom, and switching to Microsoft Teams for Education as the standard learning platform for all courses.

The digital improvement project has built on and improves the arrangements for remote learning that were put in place during the Covid pandemic.

Haringey Learns is now equipped for hybrid learning, which gives learners the best of both worlds – the choice and flexibility of learning either online or on site with other learners.

Cllr Adam Jogee, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Jobs and Community Cohesion said:

“Our community has always stood up for equality and never walked by on the other side. This council wants all local people to have equal access to good jobs and first-class learning, as well as training opportunities and above all – for Haringey to be home to an inclusive economy where everyone benefits.

Haringey Learns champions learning that builds confidence, wellbeing, and employability, and so enables residents to get the job they want, switch career, progress their current career, engage in their community and get the digital skills they need to manage their lives.

Together with Haringey Works, our resident employment team, they are supporting Haringey residents to achieve their life and career goals. Good luck to them all.”

One resident has already seen the huge benefits that Haringey Learns will provide for a number of residents across the borough. Learner Chris Villanueva said:

Haringey Learns has been fantastic for me, in terms of environment, support, quality of teaching, and type of course. I want to start my own online business providing educational services for Architecture Technology, Design, and Construction and the courses I have taken here really provide the digital, wellbeing and career tools for me to achieve this.

It has also been great to meet other learners in the same situation. We’ve created an incredibly useful support network.”

Based in the heart of Wood Green, Haringey Learns supports over 2,000 learners a year. 77% of learners are women, 53% of learners come from Black, Asian, or Minority Ethnic communities and 17% of learners declare learning difficulties or disabilities. Courses include English as a Second Language (ESOL), digital skills, Functional Skills (English, Maths and IT), career development in areas such as Health, Counselling, Bookkeeping and Business Administration, and employability.

Haringey Learns courses run from September to July and all courses are free. Further information can be seen at www.HaringeyLearns.ac.uk.