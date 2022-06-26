A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook Limassol on Sunday noon, the Cyprus Geological Survey Department said in a statement.

Specifically, it states that on Sunday, at 13:23, an earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale was recorded by the seismological network of the Department. Four aftershocks followed by 15:00, with the most intense reaching a magnitude of 1.9 on the Richter scale.

It is pointed out that the earthquake was centred in the sea area of ​​Limassol, 4 kilometres east of the city and had a focal depth of 13 kilometres. It was slightly felt in the city of Limassol.