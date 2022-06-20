Κyriacos Koushos will take over as Minister of Labour and Social Insurance, following the demise of Zeta Emilianidou, who died on June 6 in hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm. Koushos, who serves currently as Deputy Minister to the President, will be succeeded by the Director of the President’s Office, Petros Demetriou, a written statement by Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos says.

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, exercising the powers provided by the Constitution of the Republic of Cyprus, is also appointing Pantelis Pantelides, who serves as the head of the Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic of Cyprus, as the new Director of his office, the announcement adds.

All appointments will be valid from Monday, June 27, onwards after the swearing in ceremony of the newly appointed officials, the announcement concludes.