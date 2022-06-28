The KOPA league will be hosting an KOPA Veterans 7-aside tournament for players 45 & over on Sunday 10th July 22 -Time 12.30-2.30pm at Trent Park Power league.

This event will be a trial to establish if there is interest for a larger KOPA Vets tournament/league in the coming season.

Admission is £200 per team (£20 per player) with all profits to charity.

Not quite walking football but a great way to see old friends from the KOPA league!!

It would be fantastic to see a KOPA Vets league with clubs of the past- AEL, Athletic, New Salamis, Omonia, Anorthosis, Olympiacos, Eleftheria, Dynamo, Cosmos, Famagusta, Achna to name a few!!!

If you are interested and able to put a team together for the 10th July (restricted number of teams due to time pitches booked) or future tournaments please email:

[email protected] with details of the team and a contact name and number.