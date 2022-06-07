Kenneth Parker ordained to the Holy Diaconate and Fr. John Garnett elevated to Protopresbyter

On Saturday, 4th June 2022, Kenneth Parker was ordained to the Holy Diaconate at the Holy Church of SS. Cosmas and Damian in Ipswich. During the Divine Liturgy, Fr. John Garnett, priest-in-charge of the parish, was elevated by the Archbishop to the rank of Protopresbyter. Among those concelebrating was the Rev. Hieromonk Bartholomew and Hierodeacon Barnabas of the Holy Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of St. John the Baptist in Essex. The truly joyous day concluded with a generous and truly hospitable luncheon honouring these wonderful events in the life of the local Church.

