2022 marks 20 years since NEPOMAK UK, the representative organisation for young UK Cypriots was founded. We are immensely proud of the work carried out in the past two decades, connecting the Cypriot youth in our region, as well as with their roots and their homeland during our summer programmes and the conferences the diaspora in Nicosia.

Regrouping after two years of the Coronavirus pandemic, NEPOMAK UK’s newly elected Executive Committee agreed a series of events to mark and celebrate our 20th year running, including a formal celebration with a representative of the Republic of Cyprus government as our guest of honour.

We are delighted to announce that the Foreign Affairs Minister of Cyprus, His Excellency Mr Ioannis Kasoulides, will be joining us on July 14th at 19:00 for a reception at the renovated premises of the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood, to honour and celebrate this milestone.

It would mean a lot to NEPOMAK UK’s membership if you were able to join us for this important and historical celebration. In addition to the greetings and speech from the guest of honour, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a traditional Cypriot buffet and network both with current and former members of our organisation.

To book individual tickets for the event or a table of 8 persons or more, please email [email protected]