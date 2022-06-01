Islington Council has launched a new Council Tax rebate scheme to help the thousands of low-income households and pensioners most likely to be struggling with the rising cost of living.

More than 26,500 households will automatically qualify for the rebate on their Council Tax bills, and will be contacted by letter this week.

This payment comes on top of the £150 Council Tax rebate announced by the Government earlier this year for everyone in Band A to D properties.

Islington Council’s discretionary scheme is targeted at the most vulnerable households who are registered with, or are eligible for, its Council Tax Support Scheme, reducing bills for those on low incomes.

21,000 households in Council Tax Bands A-D will receive a top-up rebate of £62.50, while around 5,000 qualifying households in Bands E-H – which were not eligible for the Government’s original £150 rebate – will receive a payment of £212.50.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward, Executive Member for Finance, Planning and Performance, said: “We know that the cost-of-living crisis is already putting huge pressures on household budgets, with energy bills and the prices of many essentials rising steeply.

“We are determined to do everything we can to help the families and older people who are struggling to put food on the table and pay the bills. The Discretionary Council Tax Energy Rebate will put money back in the pockets of those most in need, in a simple and straightforward way.

“We don’t want anyone to miss out, so if you don’t receive Council Tax support but think you may be eligible, please contact us.”

The council is writing to everyone registered with the Council Tax Support Scheme with more information about the rebate. Households that pay Council Tax by Direct Debit, or receive Housing Benefit, will receive the payments automatically, while other residents will need to apply.

Separately, the council is waiting for further details from central Government about how further financial aid, announced last week by the Chancellor, will be distributed.