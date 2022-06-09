Islington Council has partnered with TRAID and Bright Sparks Re-use Project for pop-up repair cafes to help everyone learn how to fix and mend their favourite things
On Wednesday 15 June from 3–7pm on the ground floor of Angel Central, there will be fashion fixing with a Q& A about the environmental impact of the textile industry
Saturday 18 June sees the repair cafe move to Finsbury Park for a drop-in repair clinic focusing on electrical goods. The team will be available for advice and help from 12-4pm
For more information about both events visit: https://orlo.uk/2DW57