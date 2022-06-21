Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating a sexual assault at Highbury & Islington Underground station are today releasing this CCTV image in connection.

At 2pm on Saturday 21 May, the victim and her friend were walking through the station barriers when a man followed closely behind them.

He then sexually assaulted the victim before continuing down an escalator to the station platforms.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 369 of 21/05/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.