On Thursday 23rd June 2022, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain attended the Annual Meeting and Dinner of the Anglican and Eastern Churches Association (AECA) accompanied by Revd Archdeacon Dr George Tsourous. The association is under the co-Patronage of His All Holiness the Ecumenical Patriarch and His Grace the Lord Archbishop of Canterbury. Its Presidents are H.E The Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain, and the Lord Bishop of Southwark.

The dinner was preceded by vespers at the Serbian Orthodox Church of St Sabba in Notting Hill, London. Several other leaders of Christian churches in the UK attended the gathering, including His Grace Christopher Anglican Bishop of Southwark, His Grace John Anglican Bishop of Bardwell and His Eminence Angaelos Coptic Archbishop of London.

Photo courtesy: Alexios Gennaris

