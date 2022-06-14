In order to reflect the aspirations set out in the new Hertsmere Vision Document, Driving Better Futures, our Community Grants scheme for 2022/23 will support our aims that ‘Hertsmere has a Strong Identity’ and that ‘Hertsmere is Inclusive, Equitable and Just’. (Position Statements 1 and 5).

With this in mind, applications for funding up to £2,000 are invited from voluntary and community groups to support initiatives which celebrate our diverse communities and promote inclusion.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Monday 27 June 2022.

What can I apply for?

Funding may cover revenue or capital costs as a ‘one-off’ grant for a specific project, event, programme of events or equipment.

We are specifically looking for projects and initiatives which contribute to the achievement of the following commitments from the Hertsmere Vision document:

Celebrate our heritage and identities

Champion social justice

Support inclusive communities

Some examples of possible applications are set out below, but any applications which can demonstrate how they will support the achievement of the above aims will be considered:

Projects to support a particular group covered by the protected characteristics set out in the Equality Act 2010

Projects which celebrate our diverse community through creativity or culture

An inclusive event or celebration

Capital expenditure to increase accessibility of existing services/ groups/ projects to the whole community

Any project must engage with or benefit Hertsmere residents. Applications with match funding will be considered favorably, but this is not essential.

How do I apply?

Please read the Guidance Notes before completing the Application Form and then send your completed application form and supporting documentation via email wherever possible to [email protected] or in hard copy c/o Liz Gore, Partnerships and Community Engagement at the Civic Offices