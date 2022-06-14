Have you seen the #Enfield Council #LGBTQ + staff network poster that is displayed around the borough?

This specially commissioned poster is designed to bring joy to Enfield during #Pride . It was created by local artist Vikkie Thompson vikkie_t.art and the original will displayed in the Civic Centre.

Oh, and don’t forgot our #Pride2022 event this weekend at Library Green, 18 and 19 June. It’s free to attend and open to everyone: https://www.dugdalecentre.co.uk/events/enfield-pride

Pic credit @natgeephoto @thenatgee