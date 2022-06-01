Residents across Haringey are set to benefit from better housing services after Homes for Haringey moved back under the direct control of the council.

From Wednesday 1 June, Homes for Haringey employees and services will be directly managed in-house after an overwhelming 81% of residents backed the move last year.

The new joined up approach will enable housing and other council services to work more closely together. This will improve services for residents, who will continue to be at the centre of decision making and help shape a service that is responsive and effective.

With a firm focus on improving council homes, building new council homes, and working to support private renters, the council aims to ensure that all Haringey residents are able to live in a comfortable, safe and secure home.

Cllr Carlin, Cabinet Member for Housing Services, Private Renters and Planning, said: “Residents across Haringey deserve to live in safe, affordable and sustainable accommodation and we will ensure we do everything we can to fulfil this promise.

“Bringing Homes for Haringey back in-house will enhance our ability to provide outstanding and responsive services while ensuring that the resident voice is at the centre of everything we do.

“Incorporating our ambitious building programme with housing management and maintenance services, will further enable us to deliver on our manifesto commitment to build a fairer and greener borough”.

Various changes have been made to the way residents can get in touch with the council. These can be found on the council’s website along with a list of things that will stay the same.