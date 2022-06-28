Last month, the Government announced their plans to support individuals with cost of living and these payments will be reaching some people in the coming weeks.

You may be able to get a payment to help with the cost of living if you’re getting certain benefits or tax credits. You do not need to apply. If you’re eligible, you’ll be paid automatically in the same way you usually get your benefit or tax credits. The payments will be made separately from your benefit or tax credits. These payments are not taxable and will not affect the benefits or tax credits you get.

Families on Universal Credit and other benefits are entitled to the government’s cost-of-living payment – totalling £650 – and will get their first payment in the coming weeks.

Households will receive the money in two instalments, with an initial payment of £326 and a second to follow later in the year (autumn).

Please note, that these payments are not managed by Haringey Council and will be paid in the same way you receive your benefits or tax credits.